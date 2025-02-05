YOUR AD HERE »

Sausage Stuffed Jalapeños

  • 1 pound ground pork sausage
  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 1 pound large fresh jalapeño peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded
  • 1 (8 ounce) bottle ranch dressing (Optional)
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).
  3. Place sausage in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir until evenly brown; drain.
  4. Mix sausage, cream cheese, and Parmesan cheese together in a large bowl.
  5. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of sausage mixture into each jalapeño half; arrange stuffed halves in baking dishes.
  6. Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and lightly browned, about 20 minutes. Serve with ranch dressing.
