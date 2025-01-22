YOUR AD HERE »

Sesame Beef

  • ¼ cup white sugar
  • ¼ cup vegetable oil
  • ¼ cup soy sauce
  • 2 green onions, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 pound round steak
  • 2 tablespoons sesame seeds
  1. Mix together sugar, oil, soy sauce, green onions, and garlic in a large bowl; set marinade aside.
  2. Cut steak into strips and add to marinade; stir to coat. Cover the bowl and place in the refrigerator, 30 minutes to overnight.
  3. Cook steak with marinade in a wok or frying pan over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add sesame seeds; cook for 2 more minutes.
