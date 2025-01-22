Sesame Beef
- ¼ cup white sugar
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 pound round steak
- 2 tablespoons sesame seeds
- Mix together sugar, oil, soy sauce, green onions, and garlic in a large bowl; set marinade aside.
- Cut steak into strips and add to marinade; stir to coat. Cover the bowl and place in the refrigerator, 30 minutes to overnight.
- Cook steak with marinade in a wok or frying pan over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add sesame seeds; cook for 2 more minutes.
