YOUR AD HERE »

Seven Layer Salad

Recipes |

Share this story

Salad:

  • 1 pound bacon
  • 1 large head iceberg lettuce – rinsed, dried, and chopped
  • 1 red onion, chopped
  • 1 (10 ounce) package frozen green peas, thawed
  • 10 ounces shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup chopped cauliflower

Dressing:

  • 1 ¼ cups mayonnaise
  • ⅔ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons white sugar 
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels; crumble and set aside.
  3. To make the salad: Place chopped lettuce in a large glass dish or bowl; top with a layer of red onion, peas, shredded cheese, cauliflower, and bacon.
  4. To make the dressing: Whisk mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, and sugar together in a bowl until smooth.
  5. Drizzle dressing over salad and refrigerate until chilled.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more