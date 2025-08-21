Seven Layer Salad
Salad:
- 1 pound bacon
- 1 large head iceberg lettuce – rinsed, dried, and chopped
- 1 red onion, chopped
- 1 (10 ounce) package frozen green peas, thawed
- 10 ounces shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup chopped cauliflower
Dressing:
- 1 ¼ cups mayonnaise
- ⅔ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
- Gather all ingredients.
- Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels; crumble and set aside.
- To make the salad: Place chopped lettuce in a large glass dish or bowl; top with a layer of red onion, peas, shredded cheese, cauliflower, and bacon.
- To make the dressing: Whisk mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, and sugar together in a bowl until smooth.
- Drizzle dressing over salad and refrigerate until chilled.
