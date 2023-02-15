Shaved Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad
- ½ baguette, cut into cubes, divided
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 8 slices bacon, divided
- 2 anchovy fillets
- 6 cloves garlic, finely minced or grated
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, divided
- 2 lemons, juiced
- ¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 2 pounds Brussels sprouts
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Toss baguette cubes with olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, in a large bowl. Place on a baking sheet.
- Place a wire cooling rack on a separate baking sheet; lay bacon slices on top.
- Bake bacon and baguette cubes in the preheated oven until bacon is browned and baguette is toasted, about 15 minutes; make sure to turn the bread halfway through. Remove from oven and let cool to room temperature. Finely chop bacon.
- Mash anchovy fillets, garlic, and mustard together with a fork in a large salad bowl. Add mayonnaise, 1/2 of the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, lemon juice, Worcestershire, and season with salt and pepper. Whisk dressing until well combined.
- Shave Brussels sprouts using a mandolin; place into the bowl with the dressing. Add 1/2 of the bacon and croutons; toss until well coated. Serve with remaining Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, croutons, and bacon on top.