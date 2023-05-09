Sheet Pan Balsamic Pork Tenderloin with Rainbow Vegetables
- 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 dates, pitted and chopped, or to taste
- 3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
- 2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary
- 1 teaspoon sliced garlic
- 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste
- 6 cups 1/2-inch x 2-inch rainbow carrot sticks
- 4 cups 1/2-inch x 2-inch peeled, seeded butternut squash chunks
- ½ red onion, sliced lengthwise
- 2 (1 1/4 pound) pork tenderloins
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or foil.
- Place 2 tablespoons olive oil, dates, vinegar, rosemary, garlic, salt, and pepper in a blender or small food processor. Pulse several times to mix, then puree until smooth, about 1 minute. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the mixture for later use.
- Combine rainbow carrots, butternut squash, and red onion in a large bowl. Toss with balsamic mixture, and place on the prepared sheet pan.
- Roast vegetables, uncovered in the preheated oven for 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, blot tenderloins with paper towels. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place tenderloins in skillet and cook until lightly browned, about 2 minutes per side.
- Stir vegetables; nestle tenderloins into vegetables. Brush each tenderloin with 1 tablespoon reserved balsamic mixture and return the sheet pan to the oven.
- Roast, uncovered, until vegetables are tender and pork is slightly pink in the center, about 20 minutes. The internal temperature of the meat should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).
- Drizzle vegetables and tenderloins with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil.