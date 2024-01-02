Sheet Pan Beef Bulgogi
- 1 ½ pounds flat iron steak
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- 1 tablespoon minced ginger
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon chile paste
- 2 teaspoons sesame seeds
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- cooking spray
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1 (8 ounce) package sugar snap peas
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, or as needed
- 1 pinch salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced on the diagonal
- Slice steak across the grain as thinly as possible. Place soy sauce, brown sugar, fish sauce, ginger, sesame oil, chile paste, sesame seeds, and garlic in a large bowl; mix well. Add steak and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour to overnight.
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Remove steak from the refrigerator and bring to room temperature.
- Spray a sheet pan with cooking spray. Arrange onion and sugar snap peas on one side of the prepared pan. Drizzle with enough olive oil to coat and season with salt and pepper. Gently shake off excess marinade on steak and place on the other side of the prepared pan.
- Bake in the preheated oven until steak is slightly charred on the edges, 10 to 12 minutes. Garnish with green onions.