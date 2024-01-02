YOUR AD HERE »

Sheet Pan Chorizo with Potatoes and Asparagus for Two

  • ½ pound baby red potatoes, halved
  • 1 cup baby carrots
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 2 links chorizo sausage
  • 1 red onion, quartered
  • ¼ bunch fresh asparagus, trimmed
  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
  2. Place potatoes and carrots on a baking sheet. Season with 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and smoked paprika; toss until well coated. Place chorizo sausages on top.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until sausages are golden, about 15 minutes.
  4. Remove sausages and slice in rounds. Add red onion and asparagus; place sausage slices on the sheet pan. Drizzle with remaining olive oil; toss to coat.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until vegetables are golden and roasted, about 15 minutes more.
