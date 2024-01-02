Sheet Pan Chorizo with Potatoes and Asparagus for Two
- ½ pound baby red potatoes, halved
- 1 cup baby carrots
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
- 2 links chorizo sausage
- 1 red onion, quartered
- ¼ bunch fresh asparagus, trimmed
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
- Place potatoes and carrots on a baking sheet. Season with 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and smoked paprika; toss until well coated. Place chorizo sausages on top.
- Bake in the preheated oven until sausages are golden, about 15 minutes.
- Remove sausages and slice in rounds. Add red onion and asparagus; place sausage slices on the sheet pan. Drizzle with remaining olive oil; toss to coat.
- Bake in the preheated oven until vegetables are golden and roasted, about 15 minutes more.