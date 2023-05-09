Sheet Pan New Orleans-Style Shrimp
- ¾ cup unsalted butter, melted
- ¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
- ¼ teaspoon hot pepper sauce (such as Tabasco®)
- 2 pounds uncooked large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a sheet pan with foil.
- Mix melted butter, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, pepper, Cajun seasoning, and Tabasco sauce together in a small bowl.
- Rinse shrimp in a colander and pat dry with paper towels to remove the excess water. Place in a large bowl.
- Add minced garlic to the bowl with the shrimp. Pour in butter sauce and toss with the shrimp and garlic. Pour shrimp and sauce onto the prepared sheet pan, and spread shrimp out into an even layer.
- Cook in the pre-heated oven until the shrimp turn pink (be careful not to overcook), about 8 minutes. Serve with the sauce from the pan and French bread for dipping.