Sheet Pan Red Flannel Hash

  • 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 pound beets, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 pound brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup prepared horseradish
  • 1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
  2. Toss sweet potatoes, beets, Brussels sprouts, garlic, olive oil, and horseradish together in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Pour into the prepared pan.
  3. Roast in the preheated oven until tender, about 30 minutes, stirring vegetables halfway through cooking time. Sprinkle with fresh parsley.
