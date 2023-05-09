Sheet Pan Red Flannel Hash
- 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 pound beets, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 pound brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup prepared horseradish
- 1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
- Toss sweet potatoes, beets, Brussels sprouts, garlic, olive oil, and horseradish together in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Pour into the prepared pan.
- Roast in the preheated oven until tender, about 30 minutes, stirring vegetables halfway through cooking time. Sprinkle with fresh parsley.