Sheet Pan Salmon and Bell Pepper Dinner
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 (3 ounce) fillets salmon fillets
- 2 red bell peppers, chopped
- 1 yellow bell pepper, chopped
- 1 onion, sliced
Sauce:
- 6 tablespoons lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 5 cloves garlic
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt
- 1 ½ teaspoons red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ bunch fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 lemon, sliced
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a sheet pan with 2 tablespoons olive oil.
- Place salmon fillets, red and yellow bell peppers, and onion on the prepared sheet pan.
- Combine lemon juice, 3 tablespoons olive oil, water, maple syrup, garlic, salt, red pepper flakes, cumin, and parsley in a small bowl. Drizzle 2/3 of the sauce over the ingredients on the sheet pan.
- Bake in the preheated oven until salmon is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork, 10 to 15 minutes.
- Serve with lemon slices and remaining sauce.