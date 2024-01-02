YOUR AD HERE »

Sheet Pan Salmon and Bell Pepper Dinner

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 (3 ounce) fillets salmon fillets
  • 2 red bell peppers, chopped
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 onion, sliced

Sauce:

  • 6 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 5 cloves garlic
  • 1 ½ teaspoons salt
  • 1 ½ teaspoons red pepper flakes
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • ½ bunch fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 lemon, sliced
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a sheet pan with 2 tablespoons olive oil.
  2. Place salmon fillets, red and yellow bell peppers, and onion on the prepared sheet pan.
  3. Combine lemon juice, 3 tablespoons olive oil, water, maple syrup, garlic, salt, red pepper flakes, cumin, and parsley in a small bowl. Drizzle 2/3 of the sauce over the ingredients on the sheet pan.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until salmon is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork, 10 to 15 minutes.
  5. Serve with lemon slices and remaining sauce.
