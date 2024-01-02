YOUR AD HERE »

Sheet Pan Sweet and Sour Chicken

  • 2 (8 ounce) cans pineapple tidbits in juice
  • 1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 green bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 carrot, peeled and sliced diagonally
  • ½ red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 3 tablespoons avocado oil
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 ½ pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • water as needed
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • ½ cup light brown sugar
  • ⅓ cup rice vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons ketchup
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon chile-garlic sauce
  • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground white pepper
  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).
  2. Drain pineapple tidbits and place juice into a 1-cup liquid measuring cup. Place drained pineapple in a large mixing bowl; set aside.
  3. Add bell peppers, carrot, and onion to the pineapple tidbits. Pour 2 tablespoons avocado oil over top and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Stir until coated with oil and seasoning, then spread in a single layer on a sheet pan. Place chicken into the same bowl, drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat and nestle chicken pieces on the sheet pan between the pineapple and vegetable pieces.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until vegetables are tender and chicken is cooked through, about 25 minutes.
  5. Meanwhile, add enough water to the reserved pineapple juice to make 1 cup liquid. Transfer 3 tablespoons of the liquid to a small bowl and add cornstarch. Stir with a fork or whisk until smooth.
  6. Pour remaining liquid into a saucepan with brown sugar, rice vinegar, ketchup, soy sauce, chile-garlic sauce, ginger-garlic paste, and white pepper. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, over medium-high heat. Slowly add cornstarch mixture, whisking briskly. Return to a boil and allow to thicken, whisking constantly, about 1 minute.
  7. Drizzle chicken, pineapple, and vegetables with sauce to serve.
