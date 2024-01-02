Sheet Pan Sweet and Sour Chicken
- 2 (8 ounce) cans pineapple tidbits in juice
- 1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 green bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 carrot, peeled and sliced diagonally
- ½ red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 3 tablespoons avocado oil
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 1 ½ pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch pieces
- water as needed
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- ½ cup light brown sugar
- ⅓ cup rice vinegar
- 3 tablespoons ketchup
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon chile-garlic sauce
- 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
- ⅛ teaspoon ground white pepper
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).
- Drain pineapple tidbits and place juice into a 1-cup liquid measuring cup. Place drained pineapple in a large mixing bowl; set aside.
- Add bell peppers, carrot, and onion to the pineapple tidbits. Pour 2 tablespoons avocado oil over top and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Stir until coated with oil and seasoning, then spread in a single layer on a sheet pan. Place chicken into the same bowl, drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat and nestle chicken pieces on the sheet pan between the pineapple and vegetable pieces.
- Bake in the preheated oven until vegetables are tender and chicken is cooked through, about 25 minutes.
- Meanwhile, add enough water to the reserved pineapple juice to make 1 cup liquid. Transfer 3 tablespoons of the liquid to a small bowl and add cornstarch. Stir with a fork or whisk until smooth.
- Pour remaining liquid into a saucepan with brown sugar, rice vinegar, ketchup, soy sauce, chile-garlic sauce, ginger-garlic paste, and white pepper. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, over medium-high heat. Slowly add cornstarch mixture, whisking briskly. Return to a boil and allow to thicken, whisking constantly, about 1 minute.
- Drizzle chicken, pineapple, and vegetables with sauce to serve.