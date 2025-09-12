YOUR AD HERE »

Sheet Pan Tacos

Recipes |

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more if needed
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 4 ounces diced green chiles
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 10 corn tortillas
  • 1 cup refried beans (optional)
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • toppings: cilantro, sour cream, salsa, guacamole or hot sauce (optional)
  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil or parchment paper and lightly coat with 1 tablespoon olive oil. 
  2. Combine beef, onion, green chiles, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, and salt in a medium bowl and mix until well incorporated. 
  3. Wrap tortillas in a damp paper towel and microwave just until softened, about 30 seconds. 
  4. Spread about 3 tablespoons beef mixture over half of a tortilla in a very thin layer that reaches to the edges  Spread about 1 tablespoon beans onto the other half. Sprinkle all over with about 2 tablespoons cheese. Fold tortilla in half to make a taco; place on prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining tortillas, meat and cheese. Brush tops of tacos with remaining oil.  
  5. Bake tacos in the preheated oven, flipping halfway through, until lightly browned, toasted, and crisp around the edges, 30 to 35 minutes. Serve with desired toppings.
Recipes
