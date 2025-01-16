YOUR AD HERE »

Shepherd’s Pie

Recipes |

  • 1 pound potatoes, peeled and chopped
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped 
  • 1 red bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 (14 ounce) can beef broth
  • 2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon mild curry powder
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 2 tomatoes, coarsely chopped
  • 1 (16 ounce) package frozen mixed peas and carrots
  • ¼ cup milk
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 cup shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese
  • salt and pepper to taste
  1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add potatoes, and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes; drain, and return to pan.
  2. While potatoes are boiling, heat oil in a large skillet. Cook ground beef with onion, red pepper, and garlic until beef is evenly brown. Stir in beef broth, ketchup, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and curry powder. Bring to a boil, and simmer 3 to 4 minutes. Mix cornstarch with a little water to form a paste, then stir into skillet with tomatoes, peas and carrots. Cook until thickened; season with salt and pepper. Spoon into a casserole dish.
  3. Preheat oven on broiler setting. Add milk and butter to cooked potatoes, and whip until smooth and creamy. Spoon over meat mixture. Sprinkle top with shredded cheese.
  4. Place under broiler for 3 to 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted and speckled with brown.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]