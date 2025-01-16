Shepherd’s Pie
- 1 pound potatoes, peeled and chopped
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 (14 ounce) can beef broth
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon mild curry powder
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 2 tomatoes, coarsely chopped
- 1 (16 ounce) package frozen mixed peas and carrots
- ¼ cup milk
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 cup shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese
- salt and pepper to taste
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add potatoes, and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes; drain, and return to pan.
- While potatoes are boiling, heat oil in a large skillet. Cook ground beef with onion, red pepper, and garlic until beef is evenly brown. Stir in beef broth, ketchup, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and curry powder. Bring to a boil, and simmer 3 to 4 minutes. Mix cornstarch with a little water to form a paste, then stir into skillet with tomatoes, peas and carrots. Cook until thickened; season with salt and pepper. Spoon into a casserole dish.
- Preheat oven on broiler setting. Add milk and butter to cooked potatoes, and whip until smooth and creamy. Spoon over meat mixture. Sprinkle top with shredded cheese.
- Place under broiler for 3 to 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted and speckled with brown.
Trending - Recipes