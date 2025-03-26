Shipwreck Casserole
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1 (7.25 ounce) package macaroni and cheese mix
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 1 cup frozen corn
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt or to taste
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes.
- Stir pasta and cheese mixture from macaroni and cheese package into beef. Stir in tomatoes, milk, peas, and corn; bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until noodles are tender, about 12 minutes.
- Season with seasoned salt. Stir 1/2 of the Cheddar cheese into dish to melt. Top with remaining cheese.