Shrimp and Asparagus Stir Fry
Sauce:
- 1/4 cup chicken broth
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
Stir Fry:
- 2 tablespoons peanut oil, divided
- 1 pound asparagus spears, trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 white onion, cut into 1/4-inch wide wedges
- 1 pound large shrimp
- salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- crushed red chilies (optional)
- lemon slices for garnish (optional)
- Whisk chicken broth, lemon juice, soy sauce, brown sugar, lemon zest, and cornstarch together in a bowl and set aside.
- Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add asparagus and onion and cook until asparagus is tender-crisp, stirring frequently, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove vegetables from skillet and set aside.
- Heat remaining oil in the same skillet over medium-high heat and cook shrimp for 2 minutes, flipping over halfway through.
- Add asparagus and onion back to the skillet . Stir sauce and pour over the shrimp. Bring sauce to a simmer, stirring constantly until it thickens, 1 to 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Garnish with crushed red chilies and lemon slices if desired.