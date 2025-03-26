YOUR AD HERE »

Shrimp and Asparagus Stir Fry

Sauce:

  • 1/4 cup chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch

Stir Fry:

  • 2 tablespoons peanut oil, divided
  • 1 pound asparagus spears, trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1 white onion, cut into 1/4-inch wide wedges
  • 1 pound large shrimp
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • crushed red chilies (optional)
  • lemon slices for garnish (optional)
  1. Whisk chicken broth, lemon juice, soy sauce, brown sugar, lemon zest, and cornstarch together in a bowl and set aside.
  2. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add asparagus and onion and cook until asparagus is tender-crisp, stirring frequently, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove vegetables from skillet and set aside.
  3. Heat remaining oil in the same skillet over medium-high heat and cook shrimp for 2 minutes, flipping over halfway through.
  4. Add asparagus and onion back to the skillet . Stir sauce and pour over the shrimp. Bring sauce to a simmer, stirring constantly until it thickens, 1 to 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Garnish with crushed red chilies and lemon slices if desired.
