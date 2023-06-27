YOUR AD HERE »

Shrimp and Scallop Crepes

Crepe Batter:

  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 large eggs
  • 4 tablespoons melted butter, divided

Filling:

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 6 ounces medium shrimp – peeled, deveined, and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 6 ounces bay scallops
  • 1 teaspoon butter
  • 1 cup sliced mushrooms
  • ½ cup thinly sliced green onions
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup milk, or more as needed
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • ⅓ cup grated Swiss cheese
  • ¼ cup dry white wine
  • 1 tablespoon sherry (Optional)
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  1. Combine milk, flour, eggs, and melted butter in a blender. Process until smooth, for at least 1 minute. Set aside and let rest for 30 minutes.
  2. Coat a crepe pan or nonstick small skillet with melted butter. Pour in 1/4 cup crepe batter and swirl the pan until entire bottom is covered in a thin layer of batter. Cook until small brown spots appear on the bottom of the crepe, 1 to 2 minutes.
  3. Loosen crepe carefully from the pan using a spatula and gently flip to brown the other side, 1 to 2 minutes more. Slide crepe onto a plate. Repeat with remaining batter, re-buttering the pan as needed and stacking crepes onto the plate.
  4. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add shrimp and scallops and cook until shrimp are bright pink on the outside and scallops are golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from skillet.
  5. Melt 1 teaspoon butter in the same skillet and increase heat to medium-high. Add mushrooms and green onions; saute until mushrooms are tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat.
  6. Melt 4 tablespoons butter in a saucepan over medium heat until bubbling. Whisk in flour until mixture becomes paste-like and lightly golden, about 2 minutes. Add milk and chicken broth and whisk until sauce is smooth and thickened. Thin out with more milk if needed.
  7. Add Swiss cheese, wine, and sherry to the sauce; stir until cheese melts. Season with salt and pepper. Reserve 2/3 cup sauce. Add shrimp, scallops, mushrooms, and onions to the remaining 1/3 of the sauce and stir until heated through.
  8. Spoon about 1/4 cup of the filling across the lower third of each crepe. Roll crepes up jellyroll-style and serve at the table with the reserved sauce.
[placeholder]