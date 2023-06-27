Shrimp and Scallop Crepes
Crepe Batter:
- 2 cups milk
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 3 large eggs
- 4 tablespoons melted butter, divided
Filling:
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 6 ounces medium shrimp – peeled, deveined, and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 6 ounces bay scallops
- 1 teaspoon butter
- 1 cup sliced mushrooms
- ½ cup thinly sliced green onions
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 cup milk, or more as needed
- 1 cup chicken broth
- ⅓ cup grated Swiss cheese
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- 1 tablespoon sherry (Optional)
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- Combine milk, flour, eggs, and melted butter in a blender. Process until smooth, for at least 1 minute. Set aside and let rest for 30 minutes.
- Coat a crepe pan or nonstick small skillet with melted butter. Pour in 1/4 cup crepe batter and swirl the pan until entire bottom is covered in a thin layer of batter. Cook until small brown spots appear on the bottom of the crepe, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Loosen crepe carefully from the pan using a spatula and gently flip to brown the other side, 1 to 2 minutes more. Slide crepe onto a plate. Repeat with remaining batter, re-buttering the pan as needed and stacking crepes onto the plate.
- Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add shrimp and scallops and cook until shrimp are bright pink on the outside and scallops are golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from skillet.
- Melt 1 teaspoon butter in the same skillet and increase heat to medium-high. Add mushrooms and green onions; saute until mushrooms are tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Melt 4 tablespoons butter in a saucepan over medium heat until bubbling. Whisk in flour until mixture becomes paste-like and lightly golden, about 2 minutes. Add milk and chicken broth and whisk until sauce is smooth and thickened. Thin out with more milk if needed.
- Add Swiss cheese, wine, and sherry to the sauce; stir until cheese melts. Season with salt and pepper. Reserve 2/3 cup sauce. Add shrimp, scallops, mushrooms, and onions to the remaining 1/3 of the sauce and stir until heated through.
- Spoon about 1/4 cup of the filling across the lower third of each crepe. Roll crepes up jellyroll-style and serve at the table with the reserved sauce.