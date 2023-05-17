 Shrimp Avocado Pasta Salad | TheFencePost.com
Shrimp Avocado Pasta Salad

  • 1 (16 ounce) package uncooked penne pasta
  • ¼ pound bacon
  • 1 pound cooked shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 2 avocados – peeled, pitted and diced
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • 2 tomatoes, diced
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 4 cups shredded lettuce
  1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Place pasta in the pot, cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until al dente, and drain. Rinse under cold running water to cool.
  2. Place bacon in a skillet over medium high heat, and cook until evenly brown. Drain and crumble.
  3. In a large bowl, gently toss together the pasta, bacon, shrimp, avocados, Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lemon juice, tomatoes, and red pepper. Serve over lettuce.
