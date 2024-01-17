Shrimp Oreganata
- cooking spray
- 1 ¾ pounds colossal shrimp (about 12 shrimp)
- ¼ cup dry white wine (such as Pinot Grigio)
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped oregano
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, divided, plus more for garnish
- 2 tablespoons chopped garlic, divided
- 2 teaspoons lemon zest, divided
- 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoons crushed red pepper, divided
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 cup panko bread crumbs
- 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, divided
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges for serving
- Gather all ingredients.
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly spray with cooking spray.
- Peel shrimp, leaving tails intact.
- Use a paring knife to cut lengthwise down vein side of shrimp, cutting almost but not all the way through the shrimp. Remove the vein and gently press shrimp apart to butterfly it.
- Combine shrimp, wine, olive oil, oregano, 1 tablespoon parsley, 1 tablespoon garlic, 1 teaspoon lemon zest, and 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper, and salt in a bowl; toss to coat shrimp evenly. Let stand at room temperature for at least 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine panko, Parmesan cheese, 2 tablespoons melted butter, and remaining 1 tablespoon parsley, 1 tablespoon garlic, 1 teaspoon lemon zest, and 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper in a small bowl; stir until well blended.
- Remove shrimp from marinade and place, cut side up, about 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheet. Top each shrimp with about 2 teaspoons panko mixture, pressing lightly to adhere.
- Bake in the preheated oven until shrimp are cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Without opening oven, switch oven to broil. Broil until topping is golden brown and crispy, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Transfer shrimp to a platter. Stir together lemon juice, remaining 1 tablespoon melted butter and any accumulated juices from the baking sheet in a small bowl; drizzle evenly over shrimp on platter and garnish with parsley. Serve hot with lemon wedges.