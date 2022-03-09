Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

1 (16 ounce) package linguine pasta

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 shallots, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pinch red pepper flakes (Optional)

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 pinch kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

½ cup dry white wine

1 lemon, juiced

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley leaves

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, or to taste

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil; cook linguine in boiling water until nearly tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain.

Melt 2 tablespoons butter with 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir shallots, garlic, and red pepper flakes in the hot butter and oil until shallots are translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Season shrimp with kosher salt and black pepper; add to the skillet and cook until pink, stirring occasionally, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove shrimp from skillet and keep warm.

Pour white wine and lemon juice into skillet and bring to a boil while scraping the browned bits of food off of the bottom of the skillet with a wooden spoon. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in skillet, stir 2 tablespoons olive oil into butter mixture, and bring to a simmer. Toss linguine, shrimp, and parsley in the butter mixture until coated; season with salt and black pepper. Drizzle with 1 teaspoon olive oil to serve.