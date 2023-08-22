YOUR AD HERE »

Simple Egg Salad

  • 6 hard-cooked eggs, chopped
  • ¼ cup chopped cucumber
  • 3 tablespoons ranch dressing
  • 1 tablespoon mustard
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  1. Combine eggs, cucumber, ranch dressing, mustard, salt, and black pepper in a bowl.
