Simple Roasted Butternut Squash
1 butternut squash – peeled, seeded, and cut into 1-inch cubes
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
salt and ground black pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
Toss butternut squash with olive oil and garlic in a large bowl.
Season with salt and black pepper. Arrange coated squash on a baking sheet.
Roast in the preheated oven until squash is tender and lightly browned, 25 to 30 minutes.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Recipes
Simple Roasted Butternut Squash
1 butternut squash – peeled, seeded, and cut into 1-inch cubes