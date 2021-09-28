Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

1 butternut squash – peeled, seeded, and cut into 1-inch cubes

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

Toss butternut squash with olive oil and garlic in a large bowl.

Season with salt and black pepper. Arrange coated squash on a baking sheet.

Roast in the preheated oven until squash is tender and lightly browned, 25 to 30 minutes.