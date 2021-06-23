Simply Guacamole

5 avocados – peeled, pitted, and mashed

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

¾ cup minced green onion

½ cup minced fresh cilantro

salt and pepper, to taste

Stir together the avocado and lemon juice in a serving bowl; add the green onion and cilantro; mix well.

Season with salt and pepper.

Serve immediately or store covered in refrigerator with avocado pits in the bowl to keep from browning.