Simply Guacamole
5 avocados – peeled, pitted, and mashed
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
¾ cup minced green onion
½ cup minced fresh cilantro
salt and pepper, to taste
Stir together the avocado and lemon juice in a serving bowl; add the green onion and cilantro; mix well.
Season with salt and pepper.
Serve immediately or store covered in refrigerator with avocado pits in the bowl to keep from browning.
