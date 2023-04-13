 Singapore Noodle Curry Shrimp | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Singapore Noodle Curry Shrimp

Recipes Recipes |

  • ⅔ cup chicken broth
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 1 ½ tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 ½ teaspoons white sugar
  • 3 tablespoons peanut oil
  • 1 ½ teaspoons curry powder
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger root
  • 1 small red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 small red onion, chopped
  • 4 green onions, chopped into 1 inch pieces
  • 1 (12 ounce) package frozen cooked cocktail shrimp
  • 1 ½ cups frozen baby peas
  • ½ (8 ounce) package rice noodles, broken into 3 inch pieces and soaked
  1. Combine chicken broth, oyster sauce, soy sauce, and sugar in a small bowl; set aside.
  2. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add curry powder, garlic, and ginger; stir-fry for 10 seconds. Add peppers, onions, and scallions; stir-fry for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in chicken broth mixture and bring to a boil over high heat. Add shrimp and peas, and cook until hot. Add noodles, and cook until the dish is heated thoroughly. Serve immediately.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]