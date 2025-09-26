YOUR AD HERE »

Skillet Apple Cider Chicken

Recipes |

Share this story
  • 6 skinless, boneless chicken thighs
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 6 strips bacon 
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 2 cups chicken broth, divided
  • 2 cups apple cider, divided
  • 2 apples, peeled, cored, and sliced 
  • 4 sage leaves
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  1. Season chicken thighs with salt; set aside.
  2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add thighs; cook until browned on both sides, 7 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate; set aside.
  3. Cook bacon in the skillet over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain on paper towels; drain excess grease from the skillet.
  4. Cook onion in the skillet over medium heat until soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Add 1 cup chicken broth and 1 cup apple cider; cook until reduced by half, about 10 minutes. Add cooked bacon, apples, sage, and thyme; simmer for 2 minutes. Add remaining 1 cup each chicken broth and apple cider.
  5. Return chicken thighs to the skillet; reduce heat to medium-low. Cook and stir until thighs are no longer pink in the centers, about 15 minutes.
  6. Transfer thighs to a serving platter. Remove skillet from heat; add butter, swirl to combine with sauce. Pour sauce over thighs.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more