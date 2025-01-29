YOUR AD HERE »

Skillet Chicken Bulgogi

  • ¼ cup chopped onion 
  • 5 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 ½ tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into thin strips
  1. Whisk onion, soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, sesame oil, sesame seeds, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl until marinade is smooth.
  2. Cook and stir chicken and marinade together in a large skillet over medium-high heat until chicken is cooked through, about 15 minutes.
