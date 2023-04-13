 Skillet Chicken Primavera | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Skillet Chicken Primavera

Recipes Recipes |

  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon dried parsley
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 ½ pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into strips
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 2 ¼ cups low-sodium chicken stock
  • 1 cup frozen mixed vegetables
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1 bunch green onions, diagonally sliced
  • 1 medium zucchini, quartered and sliced
  • 2 tablespoons sun-dried tomato pesto
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  1. Whisk together flour, parsley, and basil in a medium bowl. Add chicken strips and toss until well coated.
  2. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and cook, turning occasionally, until lightly browned on the outside and no longer pink, about 10 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute.
  3. Add chicken stock, mixed vegetables, grape tomatoes, green onions, zucchini, and pesto. Cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 10 minutes.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]