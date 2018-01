Skillet Nachos

JK Chappell • Gering, Neb.

1 Tbsp. Olive oil

1 Green bell pepper, chopped (1 cup)

1 small Zucchini, chopped (1 cup)

1 c. Thick 'n Chunky salsa

1 c. Chili beans in sauce

4 oz. Tortilla chips

1-1/2 c. Monterey Jack cheese, shredded Ripe olives, sliced, if desired

In 12-inch skillet, heat oil over high heat. Add bell pepper and zucchini; cook and stir about 2 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Stir in 1/2 cup of the salsa and the beans; cook until hot. Remove mixture from skillet and wipe skillet clean. Arrange tortilla chips in single layer in skillet. Spoon vegetable mixture onto chips. Sprinkle with cheese. Cover and cook over medium-high heat about 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with olives. Serve with remaining 1/2 cup salsa.