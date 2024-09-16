YOUR AD HERE »

Skillet Pepper and Garlic Pork Chops

  • 4 (1 1/2 inches thick) boneless center-cut pork chops
  • 4 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce 
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely ground black pepper
  1. Combine pork chops, Worcestershire, 3 tablespoons olive oil, garlic, and black pepper in a large, resealable plastic bag. Marinate chops in the mixture for about 30 minutes.
  2. Heat remaining oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Remove pork from the marinade and place into the skillet to brown on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes. Reduce heat and let simmer, basting with marinade during cooking, until no longer pink in the centers, 15 to 20 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).
