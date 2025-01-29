YOUR AD HERE »

Skillet Pork Chops with Potatoes and Onion

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 4 pork chops (1/2 inch thick), trimmed
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • ⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • 4 Yukon Gold potatoes, thinly sliced
  • 2 medium onions, sliced 
  • 3 cubes beef bouillon
  • ¾ cup hot water
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Coat the pork chops with flour, and place in the skillet. Brown about 4 minutes on each side.
  2. In a small bowl, mix the Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. Sprinkle 1/2 the Parmesan cheese mixture over the pork chops. Layer chops with the potatoes. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese mixture. Top with onion slices.
  3. In a small bowl, dissolve the beef bouillon cubes in hot water. Stir in the lemon juice. Pour over the layered pork chops.
  4. Cover skillet, and reduce heat. Simmer 40 minutes, until vegetables are tender and pork chops have reached an internal temperature of 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).
