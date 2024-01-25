Skillet Pork Chops with Potatoes and Onion
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 4 pork chops (1/2 inch thick), trimmed
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- ⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 4 Yukon Gold potatoes, thinly sliced
- 2 medium onions, sliced
- 3 cubes beef bouillon
- ¾ cup hot water
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Coat the pork chops with flour, and place in the skillet. Brown about 4 minutes on each side.
- In a small bowl, mix the Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. Sprinkle 1/2 the Parmesan cheese mixture over the pork chops. Layer chops with the potatoes. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese mixture. Top with onion slices.
- In a small bowl, dissolve the beef bouillon cubes in hot water. Stir in the lemon juice. Pour over the layered pork chops.
- Cover skillet, and reduce heat. Simmer 40 minutes, until vegetables are tender and pork chops have reached an internal temperature of 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).