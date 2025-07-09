Skillet Slaw
- 1 tablespoon chipotle hot sauce (such as Cholula®)
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 ½ teaspoons minced ginger
- 1 teaspoon agave syrup
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 pound ground turkey
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ tablespoon ground black pepper
- 1 (8 ounce) package coleslaw mix
- ½ red bell pepper, diced
- 2 green onions, chopped, or more to taste
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
- Mix chipotle hot sauce, rice vinegar, soy sauce, ginger, and agave syrup together in a small bowl to make sauce.
- Heat olive oil and sesame oil in a wok or large skillet over medium heat. Add ground turkey; cook, stirring to break up clumps, until juices run clear, about 6 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a bowl, reserving juices in the wok.
- Combine coleslaw mix, red bell pepper, green onions, and garlic in the wok; cook and stir over medium heat until slaw is slightly wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Add sauce; mix to combine, about 1 minute. Return turkey to the wok and stir until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Sprinkle sesame seeds over slaw before serving.