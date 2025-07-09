YOUR AD HERE »

Skillet Slaw

Recipes |

Share this story
  • 1 tablespoon chipotle hot sauce (such as Cholula®)
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 ½ teaspoons minced ginger
  • 1 teaspoon agave syrup
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil 
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 pound ground turkey
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ tablespoon ground black pepper
  • 1 (8 ounce) package coleslaw mix
  • ½ red bell pepper, diced
  • 2 green onions, chopped, or more to taste
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
  1. Mix chipotle hot sauce, rice vinegar, soy sauce, ginger, and agave syrup together in a small bowl to make sauce.
  2. Heat olive oil and sesame oil in a wok or large skillet over medium heat. Add ground turkey; cook, stirring to break up clumps, until juices run clear, about 6 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a bowl, reserving juices in the wok.
  3. Combine coleslaw mix, red bell pepper, green onions, and garlic in the wok; cook and stir over medium heat until slaw is slightly wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Add sauce; mix to combine, about 1 minute. Return turkey to the wok and stir until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes.
  4. Sprinkle sesame seeds over slaw before serving.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]