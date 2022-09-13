Skillet Summer Squash

4 slices bacon, cut into small pieces

1 onion, chopped

2 pounds summer squash, sliced diagonally 1/2 inch thick

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Cook and stir bacon in a skillet over medium heat until crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Add onions and cook in the bacon drippings until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add squash, salt, and black pepper; stir to coat.

Cover skillet and cook squash mixture over low heat until tender, about 25 minutes.