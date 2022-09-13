Skillet Summer Squash
4 slices bacon, cut into small pieces
1 onion, chopped
2 pounds summer squash, sliced diagonally 1/2 inch thick
salt and ground black pepper to taste
Cook and stir bacon in a skillet over medium heat until crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Add onions and cook in the bacon drippings until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add squash, salt, and black pepper; stir to coat.
Cover skillet and cook squash mixture over low heat until tender, about 25 minutes.
Recipes
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User