Sloppy Joe Casserole
- 1 (16 ounce) package penne pasta
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1½ pounds ground beef
- 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
- 1 small red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 small green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 (15-ounce) cans tomato sauce
- ½ cup ketchup
- 2 tablespoons yellow mustard
- 2 tablespoons worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 2 cups frozen yellow corn kernels
- 1 ½ cups shredded Colby-Jack cheese, divided
- cooking spray
- Gather ingredients and preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta and cook according to package directions for al dente. Drain.
- While pasta cooks, heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add beef and cook, stirring often to crumble, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in onion, bell peppers, paprika, garlic powder, and salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened, about 4 minutes.
- Stir in tomato sauce, ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire, and brown sugar; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat, stir in cooked pasta, corn, and 3/4 cup of the cheese.
- Coat a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray; transfer beef and pasta mixture into the dish. Sprinkle evenly with remaining 3/4 cup cheese.Bake in preheated oven until heated through and cheese is melted, about 20 minutes.
