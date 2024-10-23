YOUR AD HERE »

Sloppy Joe Casserole

  • 1 (16 ounce) package penne pasta
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1½ pounds ground beef
  • 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
  • 1 small red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 small green bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans tomato sauce
  • ½ cup ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons yellow mustard
  • 2 tablespoons worcestershire sauce 
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 2 cups frozen yellow corn kernels
  • 1 ½ cups shredded Colby-Jack cheese, divided
  • cooking spray
  1. Gather ingredients and preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta and cook according to package directions for al dente. Drain.
  3. While pasta cooks, heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add beef and cook, stirring often to crumble, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. 
  4. Stir in onion, bell peppers, paprika, garlic powder, and salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened, about 4 minutes. 
  5. Stir in tomato sauce, ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire, and brown sugar; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. 
  6. Remove from heat, stir in cooked pasta, corn, and 3/4 cup of the cheese.
  7. Coat a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray; transfer beef and pasta mixture into the dish. Sprinkle evenly with remaining 3/4 cup cheese.Bake in preheated oven until heated through and cheese is melted, about 20 minutes.
