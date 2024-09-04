Sloppy Joe Cornbread Casserole
- cooking spray
- 2 pounds ground chuck
- 2 cups finely chopped yellow onion
- 1 cup finely chopped green bell pepper
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 cups beef broth
- 1 1/2 cups ketchup
- 3 tablespoons yellow mustard
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 (8.5 ounce) packages corn muffin mix (such as Jiffy®)
- 2/3 cup whole milk
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 large eggs
- Gather all ingredients. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly spray a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat; add ground beef, and cook, stirring occasionally and breaking up meat into smaller pieces with a wooden spoon, until almost fully browned, about 4 minutes. Add onion and bell pepper, and cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until softened and tender, 6 to 8 minutes.
- Stir in tomato paste; cook, stirring constantly, until tomato paste has slightly darkened in color, about 2 minutes. Stir in beef broth, using a spatula to scrape any browned bits from bottom of pan. Stir in ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, garlic powder, and black pepper until fully combined. Bring to a boil over medium-high, and cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens and bubbles appear all over the surface, about 7 minutes. Remove from heat, and transfer to the prepared baking dish.
- Whisk together corn muffin mix, milk, baking powder, and eggs in a medium bowl until fully combined; spoon in an even layer over sloppy Joe filling.
- Bake in the preheated oven until cornbread is golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve immediately.
Trending - Recipes