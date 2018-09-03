 Sloppy Joes | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

1 pound ground beef
1 c. Chopped onion
1 c. Green bell pepper, chopped
1 tbsp. brown sugar
1 tbsp. vinegar
1 c. Ketchup
2 tbsp. prepared mustard
1/2 tsp. Ground cloves
1 tsp. Salt
4 hamburger buns, split

In a large skillet over medium heat, combine ground beef, onion and green pepper.
Cook until beef is browned, and drain off excess grease.
Stir in brown sugar, vinegar, ketchup and mustard; season with cloves and salt.
Simmer for 30 minutes on low.
Serve on hamburger buns.