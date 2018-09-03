Sloppy Joes | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.
September 3, 2018
1 pound ground beef
1 c. Chopped onion
1 c. Green bell pepper, chopped
1 tbsp. brown sugar
1 tbsp. vinegar
1 c. Ketchup
2 tbsp. prepared mustard
1/2 tsp. Ground cloves
1 tsp. Salt
4 hamburger buns, split
In a large skillet over medium heat, combine ground beef, onion and green pepper.
Cook until beef is browned, and drain off excess grease.
Stir in brown sugar, vinegar, ketchup and mustard; season with cloves and salt.
Simmer for 30 minutes on low.
Serve on hamburger buns.
Trending In: Recipes
Trending Sitewide
- Most weather signs are pointing to an El Nino weather pattern this fall and winter
- Britania Mountain Fire burns up more than 24,000 acres in Wyoming
- No farms, no food, no future: 31 million acres of farmland lost from 1992-2012
- Wolves knocking on Colorado boundaries
- Consumer Reports uses inaccurate data to scare people away from eating meat