Sloppy Joes | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 pound ground beef

1 c. Chopped onion

1 c. Green bell pepper, chopped

1 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tbsp. vinegar

1 c. Ketchup

2 tbsp. prepared mustard

1/2 tsp. Ground cloves

1 tsp. Salt

4 hamburger buns, split

In a large skillet over medium heat, combine ground beef, onion and green pepper.

Cook until beef is browned, and drain off excess grease.

Stir in brown sugar, vinegar, ketchup and mustard; season with cloves and salt.

Simmer for 30 minutes on low.

Serve on hamburger buns.