Sloppy Joes

1 pound lean ground beef

¼ cup chopped onion

¼ cup chopped green bell pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon prepared yellow mustard

¾ cup ketchup

3 teaspoons brown sugar

salt to taste

ground black pepper to taste

In a medium skillet over medium heat, brown the ground beef, onion, and green pepper; drain off liquids.

Stir in the garlic powder, mustard, ketchup, and brown sugar; mix thoroughly. Reduce heat, and simmer for 30 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper.

