Slow-Cooked Stew Meat Chili
1 ½ tablespoons vegetable oil
¾ pound cubed beef stew meat
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 (16 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 (16 ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 ¾ cups beef broth, divided
1 large onion, chopped
1 small green or red bell pepper, chopped
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
2 tablespoons barbeque sauce
1 ½ tablespoons brown sugar
2 cloves garlic, or more to taste, minced
¾ teaspoon salt
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add stew meat and brown for 2 minutes, stirring often. Add chili powder and cumin; cook and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in flour and cook for 1 minute more. Transfer meat to a large slow cooker.
Add diced tomatoes, black beans, kidney beans, 1 1/2 cups beef broth, onion, bell pepper, parsley, barbecue sauce, brown sugar, garlic, and salt to the slow cooker; stir until well combined.
Cover and cook on Low, stirring occasionally, until beef is tender, 6 to 8 hours. Thin the chili with remaining beef broth as it cooks, if consistency is too thick.
