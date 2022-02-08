Slow-Cooked Stew Meat Chili

1 ½ tablespoons vegetable oil

¾ pound cubed beef stew meat

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 (16 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (16 ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 ¾ cups beef broth, divided

1 large onion, chopped

1 small green or red bell pepper, chopped

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons barbeque sauce

1 ½ tablespoons brown sugar

2 cloves garlic, or more to taste, minced

¾ teaspoon salt

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add stew meat and brown for 2 minutes, stirring often. Add chili powder and cumin; cook and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in flour and cook for 1 minute more. Transfer meat to a large slow cooker.

Add diced tomatoes, black beans, kidney beans, 1 1/2 cups beef broth, onion, bell pepper, parsley, barbecue sauce, brown sugar, garlic, and salt to the slow cooker; stir until well combined.

Cover and cook on Low, stirring occasionally, until beef is tender, 6 to 8 hours. Thin the chili with remaining beef broth as it cooks, if consistency is too thick.