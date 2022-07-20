Slow Cooker Apple Dump Cake

2 (20 ounce) cans apple pie filling

1 (15.25 ounce) package yellow cake mix

½ cup unsalted butter, cut into cubes

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon, or to taste

Pour both cans of apple pie filling into a slow cooker. Sprinkle cake mix evenly over top to cover filling. Dot butter cubes over cake mix and sprinkle cinnamon over top.

Cover and cook on High until filling is bubbly and topping is golden brown, about 2 hours.