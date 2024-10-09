Slow Cooker Baby Back Ribs
- 3 pounds baby back ribs, trimmed
- salt and ground black pepper, to taste
- ½ cup water
- ½ onion, sliced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 (18 ounce) bottle barbeque sauce
- Gather all ingredients.
- Season ribs with salt and pepper.
- Pour 1/2 cup water into the slow cooker, then add ribs. Scatter onion and garlic over top. Cover and cook on Low for 8 hours or High for 4 hours.
- When the ribs are almost finished, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Transfer ribs from the slow cooker to a baking sheet; discard onion and garlic. Coat ribs with barbeque sauce.
- Bake ribs in the preheated oven until sauce caramelizes and sticks to meat, 10 to 15 minutes.
