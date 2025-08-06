YOUR AD HERE »

Slow Cooker Baby Back Ribs

Recipes |

Share this story
  • 3 pounds baby back ribs, trimmed
  • salt and ground black pepper, to taste
  • ½ cup water
  • ½ onion, sliced
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 (18 ounce) bottle barbeque sauce
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Season ribs with salt and pepper.
  3. Pour 1/2 cup water into the slow cooker, then add ribs. Scatter onion and garlic over top. Cover and cook on Low for 8 hours or High for 4 hours.
  4. When the ribs are almost finished, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  5. Transfer ribs from the slow cooker to a baking sheet; discard onion and garlic. Coat ribs with barbeque sauce.
  6. Bake ribs in the preheated oven until sauce caramelizes and sticks to meat, 10 to 15 minutes.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more