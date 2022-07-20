Slow Cooker Baby Back Ribs

3 pounds baby back ribs, trimmed

salt and ground black pepper, to taste

½ onion, sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 (18 ounce) bottle barbeque sauce

Season ribs with salt and pepper.

Pour 1/2 cup water into the slow cooker, then add ribs. Scatter onion and garlic over top.

Cover and cook on Low for 8 hours or High for 4 hours.

When the ribs are almost finished, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Transfer ribs from the slow cooker to a baking sheet and coat with barbeque sauce. Discard onion and garlic.

Bake ribs in the preheated oven until sauce caramelizes and sticks to meat, 10 to 15 minutes.