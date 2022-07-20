Slow Cooker Baked Beans Using Canned Beans
½ cup hickory-flavored barbeque sauce
½ cup ketchup
½ cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon dry mustard
3 (14.5 ounce) cans great Northern beans, drained and rinsed
1 green bell pepper, diced
1 large onion, diced
4 ounces cooked ham, diced
Mix barbeque sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, and mustard together in a 4-quart slow cooker until smooth. Stir beans, green bell pepper, onion, and ham into barbeque sauce mixture.
Cook beans on Low for 8 to 12 hours until thick.
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User