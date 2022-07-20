Slow Cooker Baked Beans Using Canned Beans

½ cup hickory-flavored barbeque sauce

½ cup ketchup

½ cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon dry mustard

3 (14.5 ounce) cans great Northern beans, drained and rinsed

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 large onion, diced

4 ounces cooked ham, diced

Mix barbeque sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, and mustard together in a 4-quart slow cooker until smooth. Stir beans, green bell pepper, onion, and ham into barbeque sauce mixture.

Cook beans on Low for 8 to 12 hours until thick.