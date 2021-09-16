Slow Cooker Beans
2 pounds dried pinto beans
8 cups water, or more if needed
1 small onion, chopped
2 teaspoons garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
2 bay leaves
1 smoked turkey leg
⅓ cup olive oil
Wash and pick over the beans, then place them in a large bowl.
Fill the bowl with cold water, and soak the beans for 6 to 8 hours.
Drain and rinse the beans, then place into a slow cooker.
Pour in 8 cups of water.
Stir in onion, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and bay leaves.
Place the turkey leg into the cooker, cover, and cook on Low setting for 6 hours.
Stir in olive oil, and add more water if the beans are beginning to dry out; cook until the beans are very tender, an additional 2 hours.
