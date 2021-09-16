Slow Cooker Beans

2 pounds dried pinto beans

8 cups water, or more if needed

1 small onion, chopped

2 teaspoons garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 bay leaves

1 smoked turkey leg

⅓ cup olive oil

Wash and pick over the beans, then place them in a large bowl.

Fill the bowl with cold water, and soak the beans for 6 to 8 hours.

Drain and rinse the beans, then place into a slow cooker.

Pour in 8 cups of water.

Stir in onion, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and bay leaves.

Place the turkey leg into the cooker, cover, and cook on Low setting for 6 hours.

Stir in olive oil, and add more water if the beans are beginning to dry out; cook until the beans are very tender, an additional 2 hours.