Slow Cooker Beef, Barley, and Mushroom Stew

5 medium potatoes, quartered

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 ½ pounds boneless beef sirloin steak, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 (14 ounce) cans beef broth

1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

½ cup quick-cooking barley

1 medium onion, chopped

1 cup chopped fresh mushrooms

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano, or to taste

salt and ground black pepper to taste

½ (16 ounce) package frozen mixed vegetables

Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until they’re almost falling apart, about 20 minutes.

While potatoes are cooking, heat olive oil in a medium pan over medium-high heat. Add steak and brown on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes total.

Pour beef broth and condensed soup into the bottom of a slow cooker and set to Low. Add barley. Drain potatoes and add to the cooker. Add steak, including pan juices and oil, followed by onion, mushrooms, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper.

Cover and cook on High for 1 hour. Add frozen vegetables and continue to cook until