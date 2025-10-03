Slow Cooker Beef Enchilada Casserole
- 1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef
- 1 packet taco seasoning
- 1 (15 ounce) can beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (28 ounce) jar enchilada sauce
- 1 (4 ounce) can can green chilies
- 1 white onion, diced
- 10 (6 inch) corn tortillas, cut into wedges
- 1 1/2 cup shredded Mexican cheese
Garnish
- chopped cilantro
- pico de gallo
- sour cream
- Cook ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat until browned, about 7 minutes. Season with taco seasoning.
- Transfer beef mixture to the slow cooker. Add enchilada sauce, beans, green chilies, and onion, and stir to combine.
- Cover and cook on Low for 3 to 4 hours.
- Stir in 1/2 of the tortilla wedges and 1/2 of shredded cheese. Top with remaining tortilla wedges and cheese. Cover and cook on High until cheese is melted, about 30 minutes more.
- Garnish with cilantro, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Enjoy!