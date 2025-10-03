YOUR AD HERE »

Slow Cooker Beef Enchilada Casserole

  • 1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef
  • 1 packet taco seasoning
  • 1 (15 ounce) can beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 (28 ounce) jar enchilada sauce
  • 1 (4 ounce) can can green chilies
  • 1 white onion, diced
  • 10 (6 inch) corn tortillas, cut into wedges
  • 1 1/2 cup shredded Mexican cheese

Garnish

  • chopped cilantro
  • pico de gallo
  • sour cream
  1. Cook ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat until browned, about 7 minutes. Season with taco seasoning.
  2. Transfer beef mixture to the slow cooker. Add enchilada sauce, beans, green chilies, and onion, and stir to combine.
  3. Cover and cook on Low for 3 to 4 hours.
  4. Stir in 1/2 of the tortilla wedges and 1/2 of shredded cheese. Top with remaining tortilla wedges and cheese. Cover and cook on High until cheese is melted, about 30 minutes more.
  5. Garnish with cilantro, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Enjoy!
