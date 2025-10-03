YOUR AD HERE »

Slow Cooker Beef Tips and Gravy

  • 2 teaspoons oil
  • 2 pounds beef steak tips
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon Cantanzaro herbs or Italian seasoning
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup beef bone broth
  • 1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup (98% fat-free 50% lower sodium)
  • 1 (0.87 ounce) packet brown gravy mix
  • 8 ounces button mushrooms, cleaned and quartered
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Set a heavy cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat; add oil. Toss beef steak tips with salt, granulated garlic, Cantanzaro herbs, and pepper.
  3. Sear beef in batches until browned on all sides. Transfer steak tips to a slow cooker.
  4. Combine beef bone broth, soup, and dry gravy mix; pour over steak tips. Add mushrooms to the slow cooker.
  5. Cover and cook on Low for 8 hours or on High for 5 hours.
