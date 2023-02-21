Slow Cooker Borscht
- 1 pound beef stew meat, cut into 1/2 inch pieces
- 4 beets, peeled and chopped
- 1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 2 potatoes, peeled and chopped
- 1 cup baby carrots, cut into 1/2 inch pieces
- 1 onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups beef broth, or more
- 1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste
- 6 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons dried dill weed
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3 cups shredded green cabbage
- 1 cup sour cream, as garnish
- Place beef, beets, tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, onion, and garlic in a slow cooker. Whisk together the beef broth, tomato paste, vinegar, brown sugar, dill weed, parsley, bay leaf, salt, and pepper. Pour mixture over the beef and vegetables, adding more broth to cover as needed.
- Cover and cook on Low for 8 1/2 hours, or High for 4 hours.
- Set heat to High, then stir in the shredded cabbage. Cover and continue cooking until the cabbage tender, about 30 minutes. Remove bay leaf. Serve in a bowl with a dollop of sour cream.