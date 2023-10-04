YOUR AD HERE »

Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

  • 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1 (17.5 fluid ounce) bottle Buffalo wing sauce, divided
  • ½ (1 ounce) package dry ranch salad dressing mix
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 6 hoagie rolls, split lengthwise
  1. Place chicken breasts into the slow cooker; pour in 3/4 of the wing sauce and ranch dressing mix.
  2. Cover and cook on Low for 6 to 7 hours.
  3. Shred chicken in the cooker with two forks. Stir in butter.
  4. Pile shredded chicken and sauce onto hoagie rolls. Serve with remaining Buffalo sauce.
