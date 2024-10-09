Slow Cooker Butter Chicken
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 4 large skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon curry paste
- 2 teaspoons curry powder
- 2 teaspoons tandoori masala
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- 15 green cardamom pods
- 1 (14 ounce) can coconut milk
- 1 cup low-fat plain yogurt
- salt to taste
- Gather all ingredients.
- Heat butter and vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in chicken, onion, and garlic. Cook and stir until onion has softened and turned translucent, about 10 minutes.
- Stir in tomato paste, curry paste, curry powder, tandoori masala, and garam masala until no lumps of tomato paste remain.
- Pour mixture into a slow cooker; stir in cardamom pods, coconut milk, and yogurt. Season with salt.
- Cook on High for 4 to 6 hours or Low for 6 to 8 hours, or until chicken is tender and sauce has reduced to the desired consistency. Remove and discard cardamom pods before serving.
Trending - Recipes