Slow Cooker Cheeseburger Soup

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1/2 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 2 1/2 cups lower sodium beef broth
  • 2 russet potatoes, peeled and chopped
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 (10.5-ounce) can condensed Cheddar cheese soup 
  • 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
  • 1/4 cup ketchup, plus more for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons yellow mustard, plus more for garnish
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, plus more for garnish
  • 1/2 cup chopped dill pickle slices
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
  1. Gather all ingredients. 
  2. Cook ground beef and yellow onion in a large skillet over medium heat until browned, stirring to break up with a wooden spoon, about 8 minutes; drain fat.
  3. Transfer beef mixture to a 4- to 5-quart slow cooker. Add beef broth, potatoes, tomatoes, soup,  tomato paste, ketchup, and mustard. Stir to combine. 
  4. Cover and cook on Low 9 to 10 hours or on High 4 1/2 to 5 hours, until potatoes are tender.
  5. Stir Cheddar cheese into the soup. 
  6. Garnish servings with pickles, red onion, additional cheese, ketchup and mustard.
